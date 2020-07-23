Workers from S&S Rigging helped guide a new MRI machine to its entry point at the new Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center Outpatient Imaging Center along Main Street on Thursday, July 16.
The $1.3 million Siemens 3T MRI will offer doctors a better way to diagnose and treatment patients in Culpeper. The next-biggest MRI is located in Fauquier.
The equipment will be part of a 7,000-plus-square foot facility at 509 S. Main St. that Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is renovating to include additional medical offices and administration space.
The new imaging center will slowly begin operations in mid-August, but the new MRI won't be fully operational until a few weeks after that.
Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center plans an open house, along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on Sept. 16.
