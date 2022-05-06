Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. High 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.