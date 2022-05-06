Due to the high risk of thunderstorms and rains for this evening to ensure public safety, outdoor programming at 1st Fridays Culpeper has been cancelled.
Cancellations include the Teeny Tiny Farm Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, Live at the Depot with Toad Head and the Rock Labs, and Sandy’s Face Painting.
Quièrvemont Vineyard and Winery will be moving their wine tasting indoors at Vinosity, 174 E Davis Street, from 5-7 p.m.
Many shops and restaurants will be open late and offering specials.
•Botanical Dwellings – open until 7 p.m. – Sales & Specials
• Collage Spa – open until 7 p.m. – 10% off ALL retail purchases
• Far Gohn Brewing Company – open until 10pm – Live Music and $1 OFF Pints and Pizzas to ALL School employees
• The Frenchman’s Corner – open until 7 p.m. – Featuring Mother’s Day Neuhaus Chocolates
• Green Roost – open until 7 p.m. – Gift with Purchase
• Honey Bee Home – open until 8 p.m. - Complimentary cocktails while shopping, 10% off for ALL moms/10% off Pillows & Pottery
• La Bee da Loca – open until 8 p.m. – Music, Bee Hive Education and Popcorn
• Momma’s Hemp – open until 7 p.m. – Buy One, Get One 50% off on ALL Infinite Gummies
• Museum of Culpeper History – open until 8 p.m. – Family Activity
• Oma’s Creative Corner – open until 8 p.m. – Refreshments & FREE child’s t-shirt to first customer after 6 p.m.
• Pepperberries – open until 7pm – Candy Club Candy Samples
• The Pier – open until 1 a.m. – Happy Hour 3-7 p.m., Live Music 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Poppy + Chalk | SCOOP on Davis – open until 7 p.m. – 15% off Milkhouse Candle Collection
• Reigning Cats & Dogs – open until 7 p.m. – Floral Pet Wreaths & Human Floral Crowns
w/100% of profits going to Culpeper Humane Society, Gift Card Raffle
• State Climb – open until 8 p.m. – Bring your head lamps for ‘Night Climbing’ Lights will be out as climbers explore!
• Vinosity – open until 7 p.m. – Free Wine Tasting 5-7 p.m.
