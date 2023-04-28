2023 Gnarly Culpeper Block Party & Brew Fest returns Saturday

The Gnarly Culpeper Block Party returns on April 29 in the heart of historic Culpeper Downtown.
Join Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI), Culpeper’s non-profit Main Street Program, for the biggest fundraising event of the year from noon-5 p.m. on April 29, highlighting some of the best local and regional craft brews and ciders in and around the area!
With over 10 breweries in attendance, attendees will be able to sample all of their favorites, along with trying many new varieties. Breweries in attendance include Far Gohn Brewing Company, Iron Pipe Alewerks, WAR Craft Brewery, Trouvaille Brewing Company, Southern Revere Cellars, Son of a Bear Ciders, Old Trade Brewery & Cidery, Death Ridge Brewery, Beer Hound Brewery and Bald Top Brewery. Plus, sample Virginia Eagle Distributor favorites including South Street Brewery, Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, Bold Rock Cider, Blue Mountain Brewery, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.
The 2023 Gnarly Culpeper Block Party will not only feature a Brew Fest but will also deliver the ever loved and always recognizable, classic rock sounds of Richmond’s Tom Petty Tribute Band, Full Moon Fever, even including some Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks’ covers. Favorite, local rock band, The Unsuitables will precede Full Moon Fever, opening the day, performing from 12:30- 2:30 p.m.
Great music and thirst clenching beverages are not the only forms of entertainment awaiting folks at the Gnarly Culpeper Block Party & Brew Fest! Shop with artisan craft vendors, like Anything Bows, Bad Ass Pickles, Jackie & Laura Designs, The Sterling Peacock, Too Hot to Candle and Viva Hand-Crafted Jewelry. Enjoy food options from Fabulous Foods Brick Oven Pizza, Yalla Pita, Law Dawgs Hotdogs, Mi Ranchito Mexican Food, Moo Thru Mobile Warrenton, Ultimate Food Operation (UFO) Sliders & More, Cap’N Corbin’s Seafood, and Country Kettle Lemonade & Popcorn.
This family friendly event will take place rain or shine and will feature both an adult game area to include corn hole, but also a kid’s game area, with complimentary Sandy’s Face Painting and Caricature Art by Daniel Ryman. Others can try their hand at ax throwing with a mobile unit by Axe Hole or take a swing on State Climb’s mobile Silks unit.
All are welcome, but please no pets or outside coolers. To purchase tickets, visit www.culpeperdowntown.com, or stop by Vinosity or Far Gohn Brewing Company in Culpeper Downtown. Early Bird Unlimited Tasting Tickets will be available for $35 from March 10 to March 17, online only! Unlimited Tasting Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the gate and include entry, live entertainment, unlimited beer and cider tastings, souvenir tasting glass, plus lawn games with prizes! General admission tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance or $20 at the gate and include entry, live entertainment, plus lawn games and prizes. Children 12 and under are free. Full size beer and wine pours will be available for additional purchase.
CRI thanked its sponsors for their support including The Town of Culpeper, Kid Central, Far Gohn Brewing Company, UVA Community Credit Union, WJMA/SAM-FM, Iron Pipe Alewerks, YHB, Culpeper Times, Culpeper Media, Merchant’s Grocery Company and Xpress Copy & Graphics.
To volunteer or for more information about this event or future CRI events, visit www.culpeperdowntown.com, email crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call 540-825-4416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.