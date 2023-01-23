4-H Culpeper launches youth garden club

Under the direction of Culpeper 4-H, Bloom & Grow is a Culpeper-based gardening club for kids aged 9 through 18 to learn about both indoor and outdoor plants.
“I think it's very crucial for anybody to learn how to grow your own food,” said Club Leader Lauren Davis.
The club was born out of a now member of the club wanting to create space around house plants. Davis loved the idea and decide to add a gardening aspect to it. Club attendees will learn about gardening, soil, house plants, how to plant and care for indoor/outdoor plants, veggies and fruits.
The group hopes to begin planting inside next month and plan to move them outside once the weather becomes warmer. They’ll begin growing peppers and herbs.
“We’re showing these kids that you can actually start the vegetables inside and then we’re going to teach them how to transplant them in the spring,” Davis said.
The club first met on Jan. 16 and hosted around eight attendees. The group will meet every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at The Carver Center. Their next meeting will be on Feb. 20.
