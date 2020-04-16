400-450 families expected at food distribution on Saturday

Volunteers with an organization that will distribute food to individuals and families in need are expecting a huge turnout this Saturday.
Empowering Culpeper will hold a USDA food distribution on Saturday, April 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Drive, Culpeper (near Eastern View High School).
“We get food from the Blue Ridge Food Bank and we’ve ordered food for 400 families," said Marian Dykes, a committee member and volunteer with Empowering Culpeper. “We don’t have any idea how many people actually will come. We never do. The reason for that is we don’t contact them ahead of time; they come to us. Before that, we’ve always done that out of the Methodist Church.
“We ordered enough food for what we had last time plus a little bit more. This time is kind of a different situation because we are doing it out of the Sports Complex, not the church. Because it’s being advertised, we know that more people are coming. And because people are out of jobs, we know more people are coming and Social Services is telling us more people are coming."
Dykes said that the Sports Complex near Eastern View was selected this time because it has a larger area to accommodate crowds, and has held other such events such as drive-through vaccinations. “We think it’s a great place," she said.
Cars will enter the Sports Complex from Jonas Road, just past the Complex, and then make a left turn onto Competition Drive. They cannot enter the Complex from Cyclone Way.
Culpeper medical corps volunteers will help direct traffic. “[People] will park first, then drive through. They will not leave their cars," Dykes noted.
“They hope to be out there early in the morning to situate cars as we’d like them, because we have to register them, not a lot but they’re name and the amount of people in their family, is all we’re asking. They will get food according to how many people are in the family," she said.
Although the event starts at 9 a.m., "we know that people always come much, much ahead of time," Dykes said. "At 11 we will not be accepting more cars but we will furnish food for everyone who is [already] there.”
The Culpeper Humane Society will also be on site, providing food for family pets. In addition, supplemental "senior boxes" will be provided for those over 60.
USDA has temporarily waived normal income eligibility and registration criteria for all families. When they arrive, if anyone has a question about food pick-up, they will have an opportunity to speak to a volunteer as they go through the pickup process.
“We have a very, very extensive list of food we are going to be giving out and I hope we have a lot of people come. Each family will be getting three bags of food plus breads and meats. In each bag there is going to be at least 10 items," Dykes said. “We have vegetables, we have fresh produce, we have meat and we have milk this time, and eggs. We have canned fruit, we have peanut butter and jelly, we have spaghetti and rice and nice things like beef stew, baked beans and beef chili in cans, mac and cheese, soups and canned vegetables and canned chicken.”
With the help of the Blue Ridge Food Bank, organizers will hold a supplemental food distribution again on May 2 at the Sports Complex. The location of the regular May 16 distribution will depend on whether stay-at-home restrictions are still in place. “If everyone is still masked and gloved and has to maintain social distancing, we will try to do it again out at the Sports Complex," Dykes said.
And while there may be a need for basic supplies for those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Dykes said she's lucky she has more than enough help.
“We were so overwhelmed with volunteers last time we are contacting the volunteers we needed and we’re limiting [the numbers],” she said. “We’re happy to have them help, it's just that they’re stumbling all over each other. And isn’t that a good thing, having so many people who want to volunteer?”
For more information about Saturday's distribution, email empoweringculpeper@gmail.com prior to then.
