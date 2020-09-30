While the 40th CulpeperFest will look like the event never has before, Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Say explained the event will still have something for everybody and is a great opportunity to bring the community together.
CulpeperFest is set for 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Eastern Valley High School, where Say explained about 60 vendors will line up around the football stadium’s track to form a “walk-through fair.”
“It’s even more important now to be able to connect our community with the businesses and the non-profits when they need them most, when they’ve not been able to get out and see people, when they’ve not been able to connect with the community - this is our opportunity to bring them together safely,” he said.
Say explained the Chamber is following the schools’ mitigation plan and masks are expected to be worn, rules which vendors will be following. He added that there will be one-way entrance and exit points.
“It’s going to look different but it’s still going to be an opportunity to bring our community, our businesses and our nonprofits together,” he said.
The event will include business, craft and non-profit vendors, some of whom will hand out prepackaged goodie bags. A unique twist this year is a wildlife display showcasing birds of prey.
There will also be three food vendors including Burnt Ends BBQ, Kona Ice and Domino’s. Say added that the event’s “signature sponsor” is Novant Health UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, which is providing social distancing signs and hand sanitation stations.
While Say said “grand plans” for the 40th anniversary were scrapped by the pandemic, “we’ve tried to be able to find a way to still make CulpeperFest happen and make it happen safely.”
Free tickets can be obtained online at culpeperfest.com through Oct. 8. While $5 tickets will be sold at the door, Say asked that attendees get them online so the Chamber has a good idea of potential crowd size.
Throughout the event, Say noted that there will be Facebook live updates for those who do not want to attend in-person.
