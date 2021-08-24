5 town employees in quarantine

Town of Culpeper Human Resources Generalist Teresa Jenkins disclosed during a personnel and ordinance committee meeting Tuesday five Town of Culpeper employees are in quarantine for COVID-19.
In order to protect the privacy of affected employees, Jenkins said she could not release the effected employees' department or how long they have been in quarantine.
Jenkins continued employees are able to return to work once they are fever-free for at least 24 hours, cough and shortness of breath have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Once the conditions have been met, the employees may return when they provide a medical clearance note.
