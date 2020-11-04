As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, results of the 7th Congressional District race between Democratic incumbent Rep. Abagail Spanberger and Republican challenger Nick Freitas remained uncertain as absentee ballots were not yet reported in Spotsylvania County.
Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections showed that Freitas was leading by only 273 votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. He had 199,786 votes compared Spanberger’s 199,513. However, 34,000 absentee ballots in Spotsylvania had not been reported.
The 7th District includes all of Culpeper, Orange, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties and portions of Chesterfield, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties.
Spanberger, a former CIA operations officer, became the district’s first Democratic representative in 50 years upon being elected to her first term in 2018. Freitas, a former Green Beret, has represented the 30th district in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2016.
While votes are still in the air throughout the district, Freitas upheld Culpeper County’s tradition of voting Republican.
With all 16 of the Culpeper’s precincts reporting, Department of Elections statistics showed that Freitas garnered 15,954 votes compared to Spanberger's 10,607. That mirrored Culpeper citizens’ choice in the presidential election, as the unofficial results reported that President Donald Trump received 15,929 votes locally compared to Joe Biden’s 10,509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.