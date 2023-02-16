A 10 year milestone: Celebrating someday now at Shawn’s BBQ

As Shawn Moss reflects on the last 10 years, he cannot help but reel in disbelief that he now stands in his dream of maybe someday owning a “little barbecue shack.”
A little barbecue shack indeed.
The Mosses recently refreshed the interior of their flagship location – yes, flagship – because there are two restaurants now. Moss explained anything is possible if you work hard.
Moss’s Culpeper location can be found at 602 Sperryville Pike and Warrenton location at 251 W. Lee Hwy, Suite 189.
Moss’ dream of opening a little barbecue shack came to fruition 10 years ago next month. His dream was built on the foundation of his mother’s model of hard work and dedication. Moss’s mother owned a catering business and his first job was working for her as she prepared and served food for small events. Her business eventually grew to serve large corporate and community functions, as well as private parties and weddings.
Seeing the community interaction and his mother’s pride as she provided good food, he thought he might like to have a business in the food service industry – someday. At that time in his life, however, sports were in the forefront, so he pushed that notion of owning a food service business to the back burner.
As an athlete, Moss’s first love was football. He was a standout player in high school and went on to play in college. However, a career ending neck injury would force move him in another direction.
Now years later, he feels this was divine intervention, but at the time he did not recognize it as such. After pursuing his business degree, and all the while lamenting not being able to play football, he could not escape the thought of someday owning a food business.
With the solid work ethic his mother had instilled in him, he knew he would need to work from the ground up, so he enrolled in culinary school. He realized he had arrived at his passion when, for the first time in his life, he was carrying straight A’s – a perfect 4.0.
He continued working for his mother as his thought of someday owning a small food service business had now blossomed into what Moss refers to as the much grander idea of maybe a restaurant.
Once his mother purchased a commercial smoker, it was a tipping point, Moss said. The “maybe” was getting smaller and the dream was getting bigger. Moss became obsessed with barbecue.
“I started developing recipes for rubs and sauces, a lot of tasting trial and error, then I figured I needed to record these recipes and make something of all of this,” he said.
He and his wife, Magda, would open the doors to Shawn’s BBQ in Culpeper spring of 2013. He started with the rubs and sauces that he developed along with the smoking techniques that he honed while in school and working for his mother. He uses his grandmother’s coleslaw recipe, and his mother’s potato salad recipe. He couldn’t forget his mother’s famous banana pudding recipe either.
The Mosses would open their second restaurant, Shawn’s BBQ in Warrenton, in 2015. They opened a third location in 2019, in Fredericksburg, but it fell victim to the pandemic and is now defunct. Moss is humbled when recalling the heartbreak of closing that location.
“I felt I let so many people down, but my faith guides me through even the toughest times with business and life.”
The restaurant business has its long days, hard work and ups and downs, Moss said. Faith is in Moss’s forefront these days, as he faces some health challenges due to those old football injuries. He’s also found a friend to walk with in his faith, Culpeper’s Pastor Erick Kalenga. He credits Kalenga with inspiring him to be a better family man and businessman.
He credits Magda for being their family’s rock and said she is Shawn’s BBQ by not only managing the business but their family. He noted that riding high on the favorites list with their brisket is her cheesecake.
Moss is grateful for community support and pays it forward every chance he gets. His mother taught him the value of community and he’s always kept that in his business strategy.
The Mosses will be announcing some upcoming plans for celebrating their decade anniversary – pop up specials and new menu items, to name a few.
It can be said that Moss’s someday is now, and that his dream is a reality. Moss said he’s still dreaming and more importantly, he’s still learning.
"I strive every day to be a better version of myself.”
