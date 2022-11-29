A Christmas Carol comes to RAAC Theatre

The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) has a lot to celebrate this year. RAAC Community Theatre’s annual holiday play is back after a two-year COVD-imposed hiatus. And during the first two weekends of December, the theatre company is producing its first holiday show in its new venue, the Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay Street in Washington, Va.
Long-time RAAC Theatre actor and director Stephanie Mastri is directing this year’s production of A Christmas Carol from a new adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens story.
Andy Platt, who played a brow-beaten but ever optimistic Bob Cratchit in RAAC’s previous production of the play 12 years ago, now inhabits the role of Scrooge, the miserly curmudgeon in need of a transformation. The cast also features Hugh Hill as Marley,Chris Nagle as Bob Cratchit and Didi Blair as Tiny Tim.
As is tradition for RAAC Theatre’s holiday plays, roles are invented so that everyone who auditions gets a part.
“It’s the show that puts the community into community theater,” Platt said, whose grandson J. Switzer plays the saxophone in the production.
“This year we have the usual ‘cast of thousands,’” Mastri said. “Seventeen are children, ages 5 to 16, so I have created some new elements that aren’t in the script, such as a ‘phantom choir’ which acts as a sort of Greek chorus. It’s fun to see the kids create and blossom into these roles.”
In addition to veteran performers, there are many new faces not only in the cast but also in the crew, a host of folks behind the scenes, designing and painting sets, sewing costumes and managing props and movement backstage.
“There is so much energy and excitement at these rehearsals,” said Sallie Morgan, RAAC Board member and chair of the organization’s theater committee. “An afternoon or evening immersed in this joyful production of A Christmas Carol is guaranteed to put everyone in the best of holiday spirits.”
A Christmas Carol will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 with a matinee at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11. Tickets are $15 for adults if purchased in advance, and $20 at the door. Admission for children 12 and under is $5 (on-line or at the door). Visit www.raac.org to purchase tickets.
