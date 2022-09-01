Our national psyche has taken a dive in recent years, polls are consistently showing that most of us believe that our country is heading in the wrong direction. The once historically optimistic, everyday American appears to have a dark cloud floating over our daily lives.
Inflation, political polarization, cultural rot, badly finished wars, crime, random violence, the ongoing impact of a pandemic we cannot seem to kick, national debt, threats from China, distrust in government and even more sad, each other. As Shakespeare wrote in Sonnet 29, “Yet in these thoughts myself almost despising” rings true. Just watch a 24-hour cycle of news if you are feeling overly happy or optimistic. Sometimes it takes an Englishman to make us appreciate our own country.
A few days prior to the 4th of July, a great family friend, “our brother from across the ocean” as we like to label him, arrived in the United States for a well-earned, meticulously planned 7-week retirement vacation from his home in England.
Our friend Dave Brown is a newly retired harbor master from Plymouth, a veteran of the Royal Navy and a fellow Nottingham Forest supporter. We met Mr. Brown several years back when DC United hosted Nottingham for a summer friendly. He enjoyed a couple trips to the United States and my brother enjoyed a vacation hosted by Dave in England. We were instant friends.
On this trip, Dave was serious about really seeing the east coast and spending time with us all. He wanted to see local baseball games, road trip to DC, Alexandria (Walking Dead fan), Fredericksburg, Wilmington NC, Outer Banks, Charleston, St. Augustine, and Key West. He wanted to drive our roadways, meet lots of people, drink lots of American IPAs, climb lighthouses, catch fish, eat at cookouts, and spend time with good friends. The only thing he wanted to avoid was snakes.
“During my epic journey, I clocked up 7,330 air miles and over 4,000+ miles mainly by car but also by train (VRE) and the occasional UBER,” said Brown. “On numerous occasions, I got asked what your most memorable memory is/was when I returned home. It’s a question which is/was extremely hard to answer because they ALL were memorable in different ways. I found America to be a country full of wonderful people, amazing cities, beautiful natural areas and so much more. Don’t get too down on yourselves America there is much to be proud of.”
Seeing Dave experience many of the people and places I love gave this sometimes jaded American a real boost. The little moments all added up—seeing him catching feisty bluefish, enjoying meals, and watching him stress about the mess of munching peanuts at a baseball game all brought a smile.
We even watched Nottingham Forest’s first win in the Premier League at (9am here) after many seasons in the Champions League—it was all magical.
A few of Dave’s most humorous insights included, “food is expensive here, random characters will buy you a pint of beer and tell you their stories, Americans have a hard time speaking English, beer is expensive, the 4th of July is a great holiday” and apparently, we don’t walk enough.
All political sides provided their cases—Dave took it all in and still liked everyone. He saw our crazy sides, funny names, roadside dining, fist bumping, and insane traffic jams—and he still liked us.
One of my favorite memories was a visit to the British Cemetery in Ocracoke Island—a cemetery with ties to my family’s history. My grandfather earned the Order of the British Empire in World War II, he was a Naval intelligence officer. He helped establish a small graveyard to bury British casualties from the HMS Bedfordshire. Under a Royal Navy flag is the final resting place of Royal Navy sailors.
Standing there with our friend was a powerful reminder of our nation’s shared sacrifice.
On the day before Dave’s plane departed for England, we shared a great cookout, told epic stories, sang songs, and reflected on the good times we shared. His positive experiences here made me realize we have so many blessings as a country. I was proud of America.
Where else could you combine history, natural wonders, a spaceship in Frisco, NC, minor league baseball and South of the Border? Flipper’s Arcade in Grandy, NC? Pirates? Smallmouth bass?
Cheers brother!
