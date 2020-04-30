A.G. Richardson getting new principal

Culpeper County Public Schools announces the appointment of Temesha D. Dabney as principal of A.G. Richardson Elementary School.
Dabney will replace long-standing principal, Susan Bridges, who will retire at the end of this school year.
“We are certainly sad to see Mrs. Bridges leave after so many years with Culpeper, but wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads. “It is very exciting that we have found such a wonderful candidate in Ms. Dabney. Her wealth of experience in elementary education and community engagement will be well served by the A.G. Richardson community.”
Dabney is the principal of Oakland Elementary School in Suffolk, where she has been since 2013. She began her teaching career in 2000 with Portsmouth Public Schools, where she taught second and third grade before transferring to Suffolk Public Schools in 2005. She was hired as the assistant principal at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in 2007 and stayed until she was promoted to principal in 2010 where she stayed until 2013.
She has a Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision K-12 from Cambridge College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies/Early Childhood Education from Norfolk State University and an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Tidewater Community College.
Dabney enjoys gardening, fishing and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoys word search and jigsaw puzzles.
“I am very excited to join CCPS and the A.G. Richardson family. I am truly looking forward to meeting the staff, students, families and community members of A.G. Richardson Elementary School,” Dabney said.
