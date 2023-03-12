Culpeper Presbyterian’s Manna Ministry opened in 2004, providing those in need with a warm sit-down meal, fellowship and offering prayer once a week.
By the end of 2019, they had served over 10,000 meals, three days a week. The guests not only receive a meal, but with the support of local grocers and donors, they have historically been able to distribute meat and bread products. Manna also established the Fresh to Home program in 2021 to provide fresh fruit and vegetables for home use.
Manna has grown to serve 60% more people following the pandemic, addressing the significant rise in food insecurity throughout the Culpeper community. This growth poses a challenge to feed more people while food and supply costs rise and donations wane.
More recently, a new need arose for an essential but behind the scenes element of the program; stoves to prepare the meals. That is when an anonymous donor with Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) stepped in to help.
Using their donor-advised fund (DAF) through NPCF, the donor was able to quickly grant the Manna program the funds they needed to purchase two new 36” gas stoves and keep the meals flowing.
“This is what our community needs, and I am pleased to be able to help," the donor said. "These volunteers should be applauded for all they do.”
“Our mission is to serve warm meals to the underserved," said Presbyterian Church Business Manager Barb Jenkins. "Our current daily average is around 120 meals though we have served 152. Replacing our two ten-year-old stoves with new ones will be an enormous help with that!”
Visit npcf.org for more information on scholarships, donor advised funds, community grants and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.