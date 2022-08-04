What constitutes a life well lived? Sadly, this discussion typically occurs at funerals and celebrations of life. We often believe that our favorite people are permanent players in our lives even though we know instinctively that life is transitory. What impact or ripple does our life create?
Recently, family and friends gathered at Reformation Lutheran Church to honor the life of Wilma Erchull. Wilma was a beloved member of the Silver Club. She was the leader in the meeting room kitchen, a rock of life wisdom, a welcome scoop of humor and kindness each Wednesday as she made the coffee.
Her accent was as noticeable as her smile and her ever changing hair colors. She was a proud New England lady with a heart of gold. Wilma listened to the Dropkick Murphys, read all the cool writers, and loved all my columns. Every member of the Silver Club appreciated her spirit, wit, and heart.
When the club hosted the Country Troubadours, a popular local band, Wilma would bring a wooden whistle to play along with the band’s train songs. She danced the Hokey-Pokey and clapped along with all the songs. She emanated a joy for life that was highly contagious. She also loved history and worked tirelessly in the Culpeper Museum, sharing our community’s history.
Like many of us, she found a home in Culpeper and shared its many attributes with others.
Pastor Bradley Hales, in his eulogy, spoke glowingly about a lady who changed the color of her hair to match the liturgical colors associated with the seasons of the church. He stemmed the tears of all assembled in her honor by citing examples of Wilma’s indomitable spirit and joy for life.
Tears gave way to smiles and laughter as her legacy was celebrated.
One story that Wilma liked to share was the origin story of one of her favorite sweet treats Dunkin Donuts. The company’s first coffee and donut shop opened in Quincy, Massachusetts in the late 1940s by William Rosenberg. She was a local.
“Wilma would always bring Dunkin Donuts for our church meetings—this continued even after she had to move to an eldercare facility. When I would visit her there, she would insist on slipping me cash and request that I still provide donuts for our church meetings,” recalled Hales. “Her legacy was the joy she spread in this life. She liked to share her fun-loving nature with others, her church, Silver Club, community, and her many friends. Her life had its hardships—yet through it all her focus was lifting people up and being a positive influence on this world.”
Wilma’s life was built on service, hard work, love for family, community, and friends. My 11-year-old daughter was among her biggest fans. On her many visits to the Silver Club my daughter had a deep friendship with “Miss Wilma.” Both were excited to share interests each time they met. Wilma would always buy a large supply of Girl Scout cookies or support all her fundraisers---her support and friendship meant the world to my daughter.
Life as it comes to its conclusion leaves us with foundations anchored in love, faith, family, and an understandable fear of not seeing the conclusion of a story you helped create. The end of Wilma’s story is a legacy of bringing joy to all—a positive, colorful, force of nature that created smiles, laughter, and hope that in the end it will all work out for the best.
The loss of Wilma felt like the loss of a family member.
I like to think that she is smiling in heaven, sending a hug to us all with the warmth of a morning sun.
Perhaps she will live on in the song of a fluttering bird or the laughter of kids. I will search the sky for a singing bird with a New England accent and colorful feathers. Thank you for your life, Wilma. You made the world a better place.
