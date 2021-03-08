Although the Culpeper Police Department now employs six female officers, it was not commonplace to see women donning a police badge when Ella Drumgoole became the town’s first female officer in the 1970s.
Drumgoole, who died in January at 92, was proud of her job and loyal to the department. She began working as a downtown meter maid in the 1970s under Chief Roy Jamison.
Although Chief Police Chris Jenkins was once on the receiving end of one of those $1 parking tickets, he explained that Drumgoole was tough but also “ fair and firm” in dealing with citizens.
Drumgoole later started patrolling the road under Chief C.B. Jones in days when Jenkins explained it was rare for such small agencies to staff female officers, but “she was accepted in the community, she was not treated differently for being a woman or Black.”
Kathryn Leavell, who worked in the department’s office, explained that her friend “was a very dedicated employee and proud of her job and the department.
“She was very loyal to everybody in the department. Just all-around good,” she said.
Beyond being a great officer, Leavell explained that Drumgoole was a wonderful wife and mother who loved sharing family stories and discussing her twin daughters.
Drumgoole’s kindness extended beyond her family, as Leavell said “she was so generous with her time” and “she was always really anxious to assist and help anybody at work.”
Outside of work, Drumgoole was very active at the Antioch Baptist Church and within its choir.
Jenkins said that she was “just totally respected by the community.”
“She was just a good person. She had a love for the community and public service. We could use a lot more Ellas today,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.