A year in review: Top news stories from 2022

Now that 2022 has wrapped up, Culpeper Times will recount some of the year’s biggest and most memorable stories. Some include great triumphs that will help push Culpeper further into the future while others concern some of the area’s biggest challenges.
Here’s a glance back at Culpeper spanning the last 365 days.
COUNTY
In a 4-3 vote on March 1, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors failed to pass a resolution to begin preparations to hold a referendum on whether to allow the retail sale of marijuana within county limits, paving the way for sales to begin as soon as January 2024.
Supervisors Tom Underwood, Susan Gugino, David Durr and Kathy Campbell voted not to hold the referendum and Chairman Gary Deal, Paul Bates and Brad Rosenberger voted to hold the referendum.
“Localities are not required to hold a referendum at all and simply allow the retail sales when such sales are finally authorized by the Commonwealth,” said Culpeper County County Administrator John Egertson. “If you want to hold a referendum about whether that should be prohibited in this community it has to occur this year.”
Sales will also be permitted within the Town of Culpeper unless a referendum is held and constituents vote to prohibit sales.
Culpeper County will also soon reap the financial benefits of becoming home to an Amazon data center, thanks to a 4 to 3 vote that took place on April 5 to approve a rezoning request of over 230 acres of agricultural land on Route 3 in Stevensburg to light industrial.
Woodbridge-based development firm Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon, submitted the request for 20420 Germanna Highway - currently the location of Magnolia Equestrian Center LLC - in order to construct two buildings, totaling over 400,000-square-feet.
According to the rezoning application, the total number of employees in each building will be approximately 45, but only about 32 employees for each will be on the property at any given time.
Employees will be engineering technicians, data center operators, security personnel and logistics personnel.
Additionally, a six acre electrical substation would also be constructed on site.
In terms of next steps, Rothamel said, the project will next be required to submit a site plan, which will be handled by the planning department.
In terms of tax revenue, Culpeper County Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel, his department would estimate tax revenue based upon 66% of the $500 million investment being in computer equipment, which is subject to business personal property tax, and the remainder in building costs, which is subject to real estate tax.
An applicant that invests $330 million in computer equipment would pay an estimated excess of $23 million over five years based on Culpeper County’s current personal property tax rate and depreciation schedule, Rothamel said.
William “Bill” Chase Jr., 85, of Stevensburg, passed away on July 14 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He served within the Culpeper County government as both a member of the planning commission and Board of Supervisors for a combined 45 years.
Nearly a year after its groundbreaking, the Culpeper County Fieldhouse opened on Dec. 2 at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
The construction, which broke ground in November 2021, is a 17,000-square-foot building outfitted with a full-sized gym, classrooms, offices and an aerobics studio. It can be found at 16388 Competition Drive, Culpeper.
The building’s hours of operation are 8-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10-6 p.m. on Sunday.
TOWN
Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool during a meeting Sept. 13.
Proposed criteria in the recommended Pool Contribution Agreement include:
Up to 50% of the design cost shall be reimbursed to the county by the town as long as the County enter into a design contract to design the pool by July 31, 2023.
Up to 50% of the construction cost shall be reimbursed to the county by the town as long as the County enter into a construction contract to construct the pool by July 31, 2024.
If the county completes construction of the pool and receives a certificate of occupancy by July 31, 2026, the town shall reimburse the county for remaining design and construction costs.
Proposed criteria in the Pool Operations Agreement include:
The pool shall be managed and operated by the county by creating a Public Pool Advisory Board (“Advisory Board’) to provide advice and recommendations with regard to the management and operation.
There shall be a Public Pool Director (“Director”) hired or assigned by the county, who shall be responsible for the overall management of the pool.
The County would be the fiscal agent and be responsible for furnishing, purchasing, personnel, payroll, insurance and legal counsel.
After an uphill battle, Culpeper Town Council voted to end the long-standing dispute in October over whether to change the name of Lake Pelham, which is named after Alabama-native Confederate Major John Pelham
In a 5-4 vote, the Culpeper Town Council voted to change the name to Lake Culpeper.
Those in favor of the name change were Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. as well as council members Meaghan Taylor, Billy Yowell, Jamie Clancey and Travis Brown while Joe Short, Erick Kalenga, Janie Schmidt and Michael Olinger dissented.
According to town documents, the estimated cost to rename Lake Pelham is $9,000, which includes the replacement signage for the lake as well as Lake Pelham Adventures. The cost does not include currently undetermined administrative costs to change the name on all associated documents, permits, etc.
Two familiar faces will rejoin their colleagues on Culpeper Town Council seats come January, according to unofficial vote totals on Nov. 8.
With seven of eight precincts reporting on Election Night, Erick Kalenga was the highest vote-getter by earning 2,655 (39.73%) votes. Coming in second was Pranas Rimeikis with 1,963 (29.38% votes. Brian Brumfield-Horner came in last with 1,929 (28.87%) votes.
The three men were running for two vacant positions on the council, which expire in December 2023.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins announced on Dec. 1 his retirement from the Town of Culpeper, effective Jan. 1.
Town Manager Chris Hively will name Major Chris Settle Acting Police Chief, beginning Jan. 1. A selection process for the next police chief has not yet been determined.
Jenkins has served the Town of Culpeper for over 45 years, beginning his employment with the Culpeper Police Department in August 1977.
OTHER
President Joe Biden and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) spoke on Feb. 10 at Germanna Community College in Culpeper about the benefits Biden's Build Back Better framework would do to lower the cost of prescription drugs nationwide.
In his remarks, Biden outlined the effects high drug costs have on families and how lowering them would give families like the Davises “more breathing room.” He referred to the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which made quality coverage through the Affordable Care Act more affordable, resulting in families saving on average $2,400 per year.
Following his remarks, Biden met with NBC News’ Lestor Holt in the college’s library for his first sit down interview of 2022. The interview aired during NBC’s Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on Feb. 13.
Nearly a year after breaking ground, PATH Recreation & Fitness Center hosted its grand opening on July 29-30.
Located at 19002 Crossroad Parkway, the 17,759-square-foot facility at the site of its new office space.
The facility includes two full-size, multisport courts lined for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, batting cages, a multisport simulator and activity room.
The new center is part of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, which also manages Powell Wellness Center and the Free Clinic of Culpeper.
Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School on Sept. 19
Town of Culpeper Police released a statement on social media at around 2 p.m., stating the sheriff's office was investigating a threat at EVHS, but that there was no credible danger. The schools were being put on lockdown until further notice out of an abundance of caution.
The statement received dozens of shares on social media once posted, causing parents and others to speculate about possible fatalities.
Moments later, the sheriff’s office released its own statement, explaining the investigation stemmed from an unconfirmed report of an active shooter and confirmed there to be no injuries.
Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. on Sept. 3 for the Culpeper’s first professional rodeo.
The Culpeper Rodeo, put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo, drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds to watch brave, talented souls take to large, feisty livestock, hoping to hold on tight enough in order to win the first place $5,000 prize.
Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won first place and Tyler Manor from Indiana got second.
Tickets were purchased from all around the country including Texas and Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.