Former NBA player Adrian Branch will be spreading his positive message to the Culpeper community Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Culpeper County High School.
Sponsored by Culpeper Baptist Church, Mountain View Community Church, Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Culpeper Presbyterian Church, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, CCHS and Eastern View High School - Branch will share stories from the basketball world with humor to encourage and motivate young people.
Branch played on the University of Maryland basketball team, winning the ACC Tournament Championship in 1984. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the NBA draft in 1985 and won a NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987. He played a total of 11 years professionally, many in the NBA with stops overseas as well. In 1995 he transitioned to public speaking before going back into broadcasting. He now works as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.
Culpeper Baptist Church pastor Dan Carlton said that he has been working with other churches in the community to bring in an athlete to speak to the community.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for a couple of years now,” Carlton said. “Susan Dorsey is a member of my church and knows Adrian’s cousin and we connected the dots. Adrian was quick to say yes and he’s been flexible with what we’re asking him to do.”
Carlton said that while several churches are helping sponsor the event, it is non-denominational.
“This is more of a positive encouragement aspect,” Carlton said. “It’s how to make a positive impact on your community. I think athletics has such an enormous presence on young people and their families. To bring someone in who’s been at the top of the mountain and give some perspective on what’s important in life is really valuable.”
Carlton said he hopes this becomes an annual event for the community.
“This is true of this community, all you have to do is make a few phone calls,” Carlton said. “People are quick to say yes. We need more of that kind of attitude among churches and nonprofits. That’s what attracts the caliber of a person like Adrian Branch.”
Branch will also speak at Culpeper Baptist Church at the 8:30 a.m. service and then at Unity Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m.
Shari Landry, President, Culpeper Wellness Foundation, said the organization was quick to sign on to help bring Branch to Culpeper.
“Culpeper Wellness Foundation is pleased to join Culpeper Baptist Church and other community partners in bringing Adrian Branch to share his message of hope,” Landry said. “Young people face so many challenges that often seem insurmountable but Adrian's emphasis on developing a positive attitude is so important. It's one of the few things that we really can control.”
The event is free and open to the public.
