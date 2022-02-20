Seniors and their caregivers around Culpeper and surrounding counties will soon find solace in the area’s newest service provider in one of the local churches.
Due to open next month, Generations Central Adult Day Center will not only provide a place for caregivers to send their loved one during the day but the center will also be host to activities, interactions with children and meals.
“Really we are a place where seniors can come and have a purpose again and feel like they have something to do during the day that’s valuable,” said Director Sara Amos.
About three years ago, Amos explained, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services approached Culpeper Baptist Church about the need for an adult day center in the community.
Due to its central location for the five surrounding counties, the pair moved forward with transforming the church’s first floor offices into the day center.
Last August, though, demolition and construction began on the space in order to update it and make it more accessible to those participants who may have mobility limitations.
“We’re kind of the inbetween step between maybe like a senior center and residential care or in-home care,” Amos said. “We allow loved ones to remain living with their families even after they are facing challenges of a cognitive impairment or a physical limitation.”
“We’re giving them an opportunity to have care and a place to be during the day but not have to move somewhere else.”
An integral and unique part of the center, Amos said, will be the intergenerational opportunities presented to participants to build relationships with children and people of all ages due the church’s onsite child daycare, which has been in operation for 70 years.
Even though construction continues, the center is enrolling participants. Families will pay based upon how many days their loved one will be present at the center.
Hours will be Monday through Friday. Hours will range from 8-4 p.m. or 10-2 p.m. Amos said they hope to be open from 8-4 p.m. five days a week come fall.
Drop-ins will not be accommodated due to registration requirements and approval from a doctor.
If you would like to enroll a senior adult into the program, please call 540-403-0557 or email adultday@generationscentral.org.
