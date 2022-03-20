A Maryland-based home building company has become a little bit closer to building over 270 age-restricted homes in the Stevensburg District with the seal of approval from the Culpeper County Planning Commission on March 9.
“The people that move into active adult communities are either already retired or they are transitioning, they are pivoting from their working lives into a life of retirement,” said Bruce Clark, a representative of the applicant. “That pivot can sometimes be a very difficult thing.”
In a 7 to 1 vote – with Keith Price being the stand alone no vote – Caruso Odin LLC will now head to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for a final determination.
Commissioner Doug Grover shared he had a conflict of interest with the agenda item as he is employed by the applicant’s engineering firm. He sat in the public audience as discussions and voting took place.
Manager Jeffery Caruso submitted an application in May 2021 to rezone approximately 121 acres of RA (Rural Area) to R-3 (Residential) with the proposal to use the property for the development of a 55+ residential community.
The property, to be called Williams Mill Village, is located along Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road). It will be limited to 274 units of detached single family housing each designed with aging residents in mind with ground level bedrooms and bathrooms.
Homes will range in size from approximately 1,400 square feet to over 2,700 square feet with options to add second floor lofts or a basement. Residents will have seven layouts to choose from.
The property is proposed to host a pool, clubhouse, nature trails, dog park, pond and seating areas.
All streets in the community will be private and maintained by an HOA, whose establishment would be forthcoming.
Speakers during the commission’s public hearing primarily objected to the potential traffic and speeding hurdles.
Chuck Jury, who lives across the street from the site, suggested reducing the speed limit to 35 miles per hour.
“I think that alleviates a lot of the problems because it’s not just the number of cars, it's the speed of the cars,” he said.
Caruso Homes, Inc. was formed in 1986 and has achieved designing and building homes that would meet the needs of the growing Metropolitan Washington DC region as well as multiple homebuilding entities located throughout Maryland, Delaware, Central/Southern Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
According to a case analysis from the county’s Department of Development Planning and Zoning, these types of developments will allow seniors to move into a home with lower maintenance, paving the way for potential first-time home buyers to buy home seniors are vacating.
The Town of Culpeper has voiced concerns in the past regarding transportation and the degradation of functionality of the adjacent intersection within town limits.
The applicant in correspondence committed to helping resolve concerns at the intersection.
