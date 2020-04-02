Local and Regional Resources for Older Adults in Planning District 9 — Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

 

AARPwww.aarp.org — for information on COVID-19 and legislative alerts

 

Aging Together — 540-829-6405,

www.agingtogether.org (provides resource information only. No direct  services)

 

Alzheimer's Association

800-272-3900 www.alz.org — for caregiver support and information on dementia

 

Community Services Board and Area Agency on Aging — 540-825-3100 or www.rrcsb.org                                                                     — For information on meals programs, Senior Centers, Transportation and other services for Older Adults:

Culpeper:  Hannah Botocario ext. 3467

Fauquier:  Poppy Foddrell ext. 3427 (Poppy is also the Medicare expert)

Madison:  Toni Browning ext. 3471

Orange: Jennifer Zamora ext. 3450

Rappahannock:  Kathi Walker ext. 3416 (Kathi is also the long-term care ombudsman)

 

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information Virginia Government  https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/  

Centers for Disease Control (CDC)  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html   

World Health Organization (WHO)  https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus#tab=tab_1

 

Departments of Social Services (information on benefits, Adult Protective Services, meals, housing and  more) — 540-727-0372 (Culpeper)

Culpeper First Call For Help

540-229-3816 (provides emergency food assistance and resources for Culpeper residents, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sam’s Place   — 540-727-1055, press 0 (food closet and firewood)

540-422-8400 (Fauquier)

540-948-5521 (Madison)

540-672-1155 (Orange)

540-675-3313 (Rappahannock)

 

DisAbility Resource Center

540-373-2559 www.cildrc.org  (provides durable medical equipment) 

 

Fraud and Scams Regarding COVID-19 from Federal Government

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing

 

Health Department 

Rappahannock Rapidan Health District — 540-316-6280; http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/

 

Hospitals

Culpeper Regional Health System

540-829-4100 

Fauquier Health Hospital — 540-316-5000 

 

Hotlines

2-1-1-Virginia — Dial 211 (for state information on community services and resources — www.211virginia.org  

 

Fraud/Scam Hotline — 833-FRAUD-11   (full number = 833-372-8311)

 

PATH Community Link 

855-495-LINK (5465) — free info and referral call center; available to Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock residents. Phone line is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (translator available) or online at: pathforyou.org/community-link/  

 

Peer2Peer Mental Health hotline 

833-626-1490 (connects to a “peer specialist” who is on call)

 

Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) or Veterans Services,

703-630-2810

 

Housing

Foothills Housing Network

540-724-6630 (emergency shelter and housing issues)

 

Legal Aid Works — 540-371-1105 or

www.LegalAidWorks.org (free legal assistance on eviction & housing issues)  

 

Online Resource Guides

Google:  Culpeper Community Resource Guide

Google:  Madison Resource Guide 

Google:  Fauquier Community Resource Guide  

Google:  A Guide to Senior Services in Rappahannock County

 

Rappahannock County Support for older adults 

Rapp-At-Home (help with deliveries, meals, transportation) info@rappathome.org or 540-937-HOME (4663)

 

Transportation

Fams "One Call Center" — (central hub for all local transportation) —  540-829-5300

 

Volunteer Opportunities

PATH Volunteer Hubwww.LetsVolunteer.org for those looking for ways to help during the COVID-19 pandemic; for example, reaching out to isolated older adults through technology; letter writing, etc., or sewing masks, making phone calls and more.    

 

Websites for Caregivers (educational information, resources, services)

www.alz.org/cwvawww.seniornavigator.org

www.caregiver.comwww.caregiverstress.com

www.caregiving.org

www.medicare.gov

