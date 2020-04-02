Local and Regional Resources for Older Adults in Planning District 9 — Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
AARP — www.aarp.org — for information on COVID-19 and legislative alerts
Aging Together — 540-829-6405,
www.agingtogether.org (provides resource information only. No direct services)
Alzheimer's Association —
800-272-3900 www.alz.org — for caregiver support and information on dementia
Community Services Board and Area Agency on Aging — 540-825-3100 or www.rrcsb.org — For information on meals programs, Senior Centers, Transportation and other services for Older Adults:
Culpeper: Hannah Botocario ext. 3467
Fauquier: Poppy Foddrell ext. 3427 (Poppy is also the Medicare expert)
Madison: Toni Browning ext. 3471
Orange: Jennifer Zamora ext. 3450
Rappahannock: Kathi Walker ext. 3416 (Kathi is also the long-term care ombudsman)
COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information Virginia Government https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus-updates/
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
World Health Organization (WHO) https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus#tab=tab_1
Departments of Social Services (information on benefits, Adult Protective Services, meals, housing and more) — 540-727-0372 (Culpeper)
Culpeper First Call For Help —
540-229-3816 (provides emergency food assistance and resources for Culpeper residents, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sam’s Place — 540-727-1055, press 0 (food closet and firewood)
540-422-8400 (Fauquier)
540-948-5521 (Madison)
540-672-1155 (Orange)
540-675-3313 (Rappahannock)
DisAbility Resource Center —
540-373-2559 www.cildrc.org (provides durable medical equipment)
Fraud and Scams Regarding COVID-19 from Federal Government
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing
Health Department
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District — 540-316-6280; http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/
Hospitals
Culpeper Regional Health System —
540-829-4100
Fauquier Health Hospital — 540-316-5000
Hotlines
2-1-1-Virginia — Dial 211 (for state information on community services and resources — www.211virginia.org
Fraud/Scam Hotline — 833-FRAUD-11 (full number = 833-372-8311)
PATH Community Link —
855-495-LINK (5465) — free info and referral call center; available to Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock residents. Phone line is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (translator available) or online at: pathforyou.org/community-link/
Peer2Peer Mental Health hotline —
833-626-1490 (connects to a “peer specialist” who is on call)
Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) or Veterans Services,
703-630-2810
Housing
Foothills Housing Network —
540-724-6630 (emergency shelter and housing issues)
Legal Aid Works — 540-371-1105 or
www.LegalAidWorks.org (free legal assistance on eviction & housing issues)
Online Resource Guides
Google: Culpeper Community Resource Guide
Google: Madison Resource Guide
Google: Fauquier Community Resource Guide
Google: A Guide to Senior Services in Rappahannock County
Rappahannock County Support for older adults
Rapp-At-Home (help with deliveries, meals, transportation) info@rappathome.org or 540-937-HOME (4663)
Transportation
Fams "One Call Center" — (central hub for all local transportation) — 540-829-5300
Volunteer Opportunities
AARP — www.aarp.org
PATH Volunteer Hub — www.LetsVolunteer.org for those looking for ways to help during the COVID-19 pandemic; for example, reaching out to isolated older adults through technology; letter writing, etc., or sewing masks, making phone calls and more.
Websites for Caregivers (educational information, resources, services)
www.alz.org/cwvawww.seniornavigator.org
www.caregiver.comwww.caregiverstress.com
