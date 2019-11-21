Aging Together honors Morgan

At last Wednesday’s Aging Together Annual Meeting held at Prince Michel Winery, Ellen Phipps, the non-profit’s newest executive director and Lisa Peacock, Culpeper Human Services Director and Board Chair addressed guests.
The meeting highlighted the many achievements of the organization dedicated to serving the region’s aging population that is expected to grow by 25 percent by 2030. The organization is a collaborative effort built on partnerships, volunteers, grant funding and community involvement. Following a series of reports Sallie Morgan was honored by Peacock and Jan Selbo for two decades of service.
As Morgan stood in front of friends and colleagues, she paused, smiled and recounted something said by visiting Department of Aging officials. Morgan remembered that a commissioner and an assistant commissioner turned to each other and said, “I know what works here, these people all like each other.” Morgan added, “He was certainly right—in my two decades I have worked with people who really care for our community. It has been a privilege to work with such smart, caring and exceptional people at Aging Together.”
While the highlight of the meeting was certainly the recognition of Morgan’s career on the Aging Together Board, it was also time to share its many contributions to the aging community in its five-county region (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock Counties).
At its core Aging Together is a collaborative team of volunteers and staff that meets the needs of a growing older population. According to its annual report, Aging Together has had notable successes this year that included hosting a Senior Prom where over 100 seniors socialized and danced, over 300 free rides were coordinated through FAMS (Foothills Area Mobility System, 375 professional and family-based caregivers attended the Teepa Snow Conference, gaining insight into Alzheimer’s and dementia care, 400 people attended its team educational programs, 540 attended its 7th annual Art of Aging Program, and over 500 volunteers participated in assessing and addressing challenges impacting local aging communities.
During the meeting Aging Together members, Board of Directors and Team Co-Chairs spoke about their achievements and goals for the new year. The organization also unveiled its 2020-2023 Strategic Plan.
Ellen Phipps, the current executive director of Aging Together revealed that this spring’s Senior Prom will have a “sock hop” 1950s theme. She also urged the community to submit candidates for Aging Togethers’ popular Five Over 50 Awards.
Also acknowledged at the meeting was the hard work and dedication of Carol Simpson, who served as executive director of Aging Together for the last three years.
To learn more about Aging Together and its goals check out www.AGINGTOGETHER.org or call 540-829-6405.
