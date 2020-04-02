Aging Together is the clearinghouse for information during coronavirus

While the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the region, many people — especially those among the older population — are needing access to information and resources more than ever.
That’s where Aging Together, a 20-year-old organization, is helping out.
“One of the biggest things Aging Together is trying to do, because we don’t do direct services but we are about trying to connect people, is update our resource list on COVID-19,” said Ellen Phipps, the group’s executive director. “We’re trying to get that through faith communities, through law enforcement, we posted it on Facebook. We’re just trying to get it out to everybody and drive people to our website as well.”
“If you’re a healthy older adult, here’s what you need to know. You need to be reminded about everything from the health department, what the CDC is saying about taking precautions, but also here are some ways you can keep busy and stay active, connecting with families and friends and how important that is,” she said. “[Aging Tomorrow is] just helping people to know what help is out there and what’s available.”
During this time of crisis, for example, religious communities are stepping up with offers of food, grab-and-go programs and deliveries of other vital needs for seniors and others. “We’re working right now to try and get all of this good information in one place on our website.”
That website can be accessed at www.agingtogether.org.
“We are just going to get the information from the local health department, from the local resources, CDC, and we’re going to tell people this is where you can go for [more] information, this is where you can go if you need to get food right now, this is where you can go if you need to know what’s happening with volunteer transportation right now, here are some activities you can do at home if you’re really bored,” Phipps said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
While Aging Together does not provide direct services, it serves as a clearinghouse where other nonprofits and government agencies can some together and share ideas, and where anyone in need can find a central place for resources.
“We realize the immense concern for the safety and wellness of the older adult population right now, especially because the largest percentage of deaths from the COVID virus are age 70 and above,” Phipps said. “We have developed a temporary coalition of regional professionals who meet via weekly webinars to determine priorities and action plans that help lower the risk to older adults while keeping them from feeling anxiety and isolation.”
The outcome of having a coalition like this is to remove some of the confusion about how to help people while ensuring they remain at home or within assisted living facilities, she said.
Isolation is one of the biggest concerns, as it leads to depression, confusion, anxiety and loneliness. “There’s something about I’m choosing to be by myself, but I know if I really want to see somebody they can come over or I can go there,” Phipps said. “Just knowing that you can’t, that’s really hard.”
To battle that, Phipps said she’s looking into a grant to get Grandpads, a user-friendly tablet for seniors. “It’s like an iPad for older adults. You can get this app that’s just easy to navigate and you can connect with family or you can see pictures and do different things. We’re looking at possibly getting some grant funding to possible distribute those.”
Aging Together’s newly formed coalition met for the first time last week, and the response was enormous, Phipps said. She said Aging Together will regularly share resources and programs that are outcomes from this coalition, as well as contact information for existing agencies that are responding with emergency needs such as food delivery, transportation to doctors’ appointments, and other necessities.
“Aging Together does not provide direct services but is implemental in connecting people to services and resources that help, as well as forming partnerships to resolve issues,” she said. “We encourage people to check our website, social media sites, or call our number and leave a message. One can also ask to be placed on our email news list which has a frequent distribution to keep up with changes and news.”
That was Aging Together’s mission from the start. “We really a very broad spectrum of different agencies that partner and join with us. How they attend to do that is through every month we have volunteer team meetings in each of these five counties,” Phipps said. “What we do is sit at the table and we hear from the people who have their finger on the pulse, what are the gaps in services.
“One of the big gaps in services, for example, is education and support to family caregivers. People who are taking care of an older adult, maybe one with dementia,” she said. “The Aging Together team would come together and maybe plan for a caregiver workshop, for example. In fact, we have one coming up on Friday, which fortunately we scheduled as a webinar.”
