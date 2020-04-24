Aging Together pays tribute during Volunteer Appreciation Month

April is national volunteer month in the United States, a month dedicated to recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring the significant contributions volunteers make by generously donating their time and talents to worthy causes.
Aging Together would not accomplish its vision without volunteers. “Our staff consists of four people, with only one who is full time. Our volunteers reach to over 150 people. We think about the awesome nature of this all the time.”, says Ellen Phipps, Executive Director. “Their persistence, devotion, and tireless work to benefit the older population is sometimes just mindboggling. We simply could not succeed as an agency without them. Just saying thank you seems underwhelming when we consider that our agency’s existence is so dependent on their incredible level of commitment.”
Volunteers are the scaffolding behind Aging Togethers events and programs. Whether it’s one of Aging Together’s signature annual events like the Art of Aging Expo which draws over 600 attendees, or the numerous caregiver programs designed and developed by volunteers from each County Team, or responding with crisis intervention to support our isolated elderly like during the current pandemic, Aging Together relies on volunteers to partner and assist in all of them.
“We just want to take this opportunity to let our volunteers know we are enormously grateful. We all know volunteers are not obligated to serve. Yet over and over they respond in large numbers, with huge amounts of time, and amazing ideas," Phipps says. "They have big hearts. To all our volunteers, and those who help everywhere, Thank You for making our communities thrive!”
The mission of Aging Together is, through partnerships, to connect people to communities and resources to improve quality of life as we age. Aging Together serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.