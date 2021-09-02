Due to high demand, Aging Together will be reprinting copies of its Resource Guide for Older Adults thanks to funding from the Culpeper Wellness Foundation.
The Resource Guide for Older Adults, first printed in May, is a 96-page guide of resources and information geared to helping older adults, caregivers and family members. It contains information pertaining to healthcare, caregiver support, food, housing, long-term care facilities, transportation and safety.
Those interested in a free copy, contact Aging Together at 540-829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.