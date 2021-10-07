The 21st annual Culpeper Air Fest will take place on Saturday at the Culpeper Regional Airport.
The Air Fest features the only civilian-owned-and-operated Harrier jump jet, which can take oﬀ and land vertically, yet ﬂy at near supersonic speeds. The Air Fest is a celebration of aviation heritage and is a fun, family-friendly, community-oriented event. The show is locally produced, free to the public and draws top performers from around the nation.
The show is free to the public and transportation to and from the show will be provided from Culpeper County and Eastern View High Schools. Parking is also free.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and air performances begin at noon and include The Flying Circus Airshow and Chef Pitts.
For more information, go online to https://www.culpeperairfest.com.
