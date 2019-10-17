The Culpeper AirFest is known for making memories - and on Saturday it continued on that mission celebrating its 20th anniversary with thousands of fans.
The day kicked off as 200 girls turned out for the second annual Girls in Aviation Day - getting an opportunity to learn about aviation from women pilots, air traffic controllers and mechanics. Girls ages 8-16 got to fly a remote controlled airplane, code and drive robots, take a virtual reality tour through Apollo 11 and learn how mechanics check for cracks in engines.
Kelly Murphy, Director of Communications and Editor-in-Chief for Aviation for Women magazine, said she was excited to see the girls get an opportunity to show their passion for science, technology, engineering and math.
“It’s a fantastic day,” Murphy said. “We’re trying to impress upon girls that you can be anything you want to be.”
The Capital Region Chapter, for which Murphy has been a part of for more than 20 years, has about 200 members. She said that without the involvement of her father, she probably would not have been interested in aviation - and that is the role she is trying to fill for the young women involved with Girls in Aviation Day.
“We are about 7 percent of the commercial airline pilots today, about two percent of mechanics and technicians, demand for both those skill sets are very much in demand,” Murphy said.
Each year Women in Aviation International gives out $600,000 in scholarships and Murphy said the event is critical for young girls and their parents to learn about resources to help them pursue their dreams.
“We try to give them mentoring and resources,” Murphy said.
On the tarmac, pilots chatted with visitors about the planes - sharing information and memories.
One of the most famous and popular pilots is Art Nalls, who for 12 years has brought his Harrier jet to Culpeper.
“Culpeper is always one of our favorite airshows, if not our favorite airshow because we’re treated like family, not hired help,” Nalls said.
This year, the AirFest featured a special demonstration as Andrew King and members from Cruisin’ For Heroes reenacted a 1938 “mail drop,” where a classic 1918 car handed off a bag of mail to King, who then took off in his 1928 biplane and then dropped the bag back to the tarmac.
The show concluded with Nalls’ Harrier going through its routine, to raucous applause from the thousands attending - another memory created for the AirFest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.