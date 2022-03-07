An Amazon data center may be on the horizon in the Stevensburg District as a rezoning application submitted by a Woodbridge-based development firm moves forward in resizing nearly 245 acres for over 400,000-square-feet of structures.
Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon Data Services, Inc. submitted the rezoning of 20420 Germanna Highway from an A-1 (Agricultural) to LI (Light Industrial). The site, approximately 233.63 acres, is currently home to the Magnolia Equestrian Center.
The commission is set to hear the rezoning application during a meeting at 7 p.m. on March 9. Final decisions about whether the project will be permitted to move forward will be made by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at a later date.
According to the application, Marvell Developments intends to build two structures spread across two phases. Phase A would consist of a single-story structure totaling 245,050-square-feet. Phase B would consist of a second single-story structure totaling 182,140-square-feet, for a total of 427,190-square-feet.
Each data center will require between 15 to 30 months of site work and about 365 construction personnel at various times, the application continued.
Additionally, a six acre electrical substation would also be constructed on site.
The typical hours of operation for the data center will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The total number of employees in each building will be approximately 45, but only approximately 32 employees for each will be on the property at any given time.
Employees will be comprised of engineering technicians, data center operators, security personnel and logistics personnel.
Along with application materials posted online prior to the planning commission’s meeting, two pieces of public comment opposing the project were attached.
“I am contacting each Supervisor and the Planning Committee to share my opinion that the zoning on Rt. 3 should not be changed from agricultural to industrial to accommodate the proposed data center,” Kathy Ellis wrote.
She continued she has served on the Germanna Foundation in the past and is concerned about the consercation of of Salubria, an 18th century Georgian-style manor house built by the Reverend John Thompson in close proximity to the proposed site.
“Salubria is unique to Culpeper; guests come from all over the state and even the country to see it,” Ellis continued. “To allow the surrounding environment to change to industrial would destroy the setting—and thus the ability to understand the function-of such an important historical building.”
“I write to express my strong opposition to allowing the construction of the Amazon Data Center in Stevensburg,” wrote Jane Pease. “Not only would the data center and its inevitable follow‐on construction destroy another swath of agricultural land.”
She also shared concern about Salubria.
“There are places in the county that are already zoned for such use,” Pease continued. “Why not put the facility in one of those. I am sure that planners have the imagination to find a way to make the project fit in parcels already zoned for that kind of building.”
“Why spoil yet another bit of the rural beauty which causes us to live in Culpeper county?”
On Feb. 23, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal posted his thoughts on the project on social media on the heels of some criticism of the plan.
“Since there is opposition to this project, I would like to outline why I feel this is a good Economic Development project for our community, he wrote.
Healthy economic development keeps local tax rates low, he said. As an example, he outlined Equinix Data Center (Formerly Terremark) contributes as approximately $3-$4 million per year in personal property taxes and $370,000 a year in real estate taxes in conjunction with bringing quality jobs.
“Amazon Web Services will be a great partner for Culpeper,” he continued. “Should we just turn our backs on what could be millions of dollars per year in revenue coming into the county and its taxpayers? Shouldn't we be thinking about what is in the best interest of our community as a whole? Should we not be open and listen going forward into these deliberations, versus having a mindset of NO to this project at this point?”
Conversations about development of economically stimulating projects, he continued, need to be had in light of talks to either refurbish or build a new middle school as well as several enhancements needed for fire and rescue crews.
“I understand the desire to protect the rural character of our community along with its historical value,” Deal wrote. “Rural and historical character is important.”
Deal continued the project is not high intensity industrial development, but he understands the close proximity to Salubria.
