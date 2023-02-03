American Legion reintroduces hall rental to aid vets

A pillar in the Culpeper community for generations, American Legion Post 330 will soon begin to offer hall rentals again to the general public for celebrations in order to raise funds for veterans and families they serve.
Due to recent changes within the legislature, American Legion Post 330 will no longer be able to use the funds it accrues from selling pull tabs – similar to scratch off tickets – for expenses that serve only its members. Pull tab funds must be combined with funds made from Bingos, which together form an account with much more purchasing restrictions like supporting local baseball team sponsorships, etc. Future funds earmarked for Post operations such as giving flowers to veterans for funerals will now fall solely on fundraising and hall rentals, which is making a comeback after a nearly three year hiatus.
Without those operating funds, it would be difficult for the Post’s social quarters to remain open. The social quarters, which is open to members typically from Thursday through Sunday, is a place where veteran members can sit together, be in similar company and socialize with others.
The facility has a liquor license, has a maximum capacity of 220 people, tables and chairs included in rental fees, a kitchen available on a case by case basis, stage, speakers, bathrooms and ample parking.
The American Legion's hall is available for rent for birthday parties, baby showers and more. Call 540-825-9835 to inquire about price and availability.
Come out to American Legion Post 330 to see the hall during a mixer co-hosted with Culpeper Times from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at 14222 Rixeyville Road, Culpeper.
Food from Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ as well as beer/wine will be provided. There will be chances to win gift baskets as well, so don't forget business cards.
Not only does the Post serve the area’s veterans, it also provides for the community through community events, scholarships and more.
When not hosting Bingo every Monday night, the Post sponsors a baseball team and Boy Scouts, sends four students to Boys/Girls State, where they learn about state government, gives out scholarships and hosts holiday events for Christmas and Halloween. The property also has a campground for Scouts and plays host to their numerous community service projects.
In an effort to really kick start fundraising for continued member services, the Post is planning an event this Spring with live music, beer trucks, food trucks, car displays and more. The event would be held on their land, which totals about 30 acres and is outfitted with a baseball field and small shooting range.
