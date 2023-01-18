American Pickers to film in Virginia

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.
If interested, please send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 facebook: @GotAPick
The Pickers plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout this area in March 2023.
AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
The Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.