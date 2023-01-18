American Pickers to film in Virginia

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.