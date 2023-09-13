Ammunition found in Culpeper High, prompts "stay in place" order

A Culpeper County High School staff member conducting routine restroom checks Wednesday morning found a box of ammunition in the ceiling, prompting a "stay in place" order for most of the day, according to a district statement.
At approximately 10:30am, school administration issued the safety protocol at CCHS in response to the medium level threat inside the building.
The staff member was performing his daily restroom checks and noticed a dislodged ceiling tile, which prompted a look into the ceiling where he found a box of ammunition.
This discovery led to the threat response. School officials worked with law enforcement to ensure safety. The law enforcement response included a K-9 sweep of the entire building, which required the continuation of the “stay in place order” to safely complete the event.
No other dangerous objects were found.
“Stay in place” is part of our safety protocol and it means that the hallways and bathrooms are cleared and students return to their classrooms and teachers continue to teach. Due to the length of the safety protocol, students were escorted by class to the cafeteria and to the restroom.
A “stay in place” order is not a “lockdown,” staff clarified.
Culpeper Middle School and the Phoenix Alternative Education Center, both located on the same campus as CCHS, were placed in a “Remain Indoors” status due to the police activity at CCHS.
There was no immediate threat to the safety of staff or students.
The stay in place and remain indoors protocols were lifted at dismissal at 2:05PM when students were dismissed under normal dismissal procedures. We would like to commend our students and staff for their
cooperation.
For more information about the district's safety procedures and what parents need to know in a school
emergency, go online to: https://www.culpeperschools.org/o/ccps/page/safety
