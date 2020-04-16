The impact of coronavirus has forced all of us to make changes. This newspaper is no exception.
Starting with this edition, the Culpeper Times will appear in print every two weeks in May and June. The next paper will be published on April 30. During this time, we will continue covering important local news online at culpepertimes.com.
As a locally owned small business, we pride ourselves on being a valued partner to other local businesses and entrepreneurs. Not everyone has shut down, and there’s an important need to let the community know about vital goods and services. The Culpeper Times will continue to offer proven, effective ways to spread the word, through our newspaper, website, email newsletter and our partners around the region.
We are committed to maintaining Culpeper’s most widely circulated print newspaper, albeit on a different schedule during this unprecedented time.
Thank you for reading!
