The Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Squad was called upon Monday night to assist with a pregnant cow that had fallen down, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.
Crews proceeded to, according to the post, "move the cow to a barn so that she could be given medications, rest and hopefully recuperate." The volunteers then "rolled the cover onto the rescue glide and secured her head."
"We were experiencing rain conditions that started last night," the post states. "Everything was covered in mud. In addition, the work area and area to the barn were extremely slick and personnel boots were becoming stuck. Due to these conditions we used a tractor to pull the rescue glide into the barn."
The post adds that "everything went well" and the cow was moved without incident. The large animal rescue squad sends thanks to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department and Little Fork volunteers for their assistance in the operation.
The post notes that the Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Squad is a non-profit organization and depends on donations to operate.
