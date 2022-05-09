The Arc of North Central Virginia (NCV) will host Arc@thePark on May 15 at the Bright Spot Accessible Playground at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
The event was rescheduled due to inclement weather on the original date of May 1.
This is The Arc’s first in-person event since 2019.
“We are thrilled to be back at Bright Spot this year," said Arc Board president Amy Hunter. "Arc@thePark is a fun-filled day for people of all abilities! Bring your family and enjoy the fun.”
The Arc is again partnering with Shooting Stars, an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society, in hosting this year’s event. This event is made possible through the generosity of local sponsors, including the PATH Foundation. In addition to all the activities, there will be booths with information and resources for people with developmental disabilities and their families. Highlights include:
First 75 kids receive a FREE T-Shirt
Free KONA Ice
Jerry Hull – Teacher, Children’s Singer-Songwriter
TOPSoccer Activities
Free Kids IDs - Culpeper County Sheriff's Office
Crafts, Games, and MORE!
The Arc of NCV is dedicated to building awareness, acceptance, and resources, enabling people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live connected and meaningful lives in our community.
