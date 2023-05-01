Arc@thePark returns May 7

The Arc of North Central Virginia (NCV) will host TheArc@thePark from 2-4:30 p.m. on May 7 at The Bright Spot Accessible Playground in the Culpeper Sports Complex, 16358 Competition Dr., Culpeper. The playground is located directly behind the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.
Arc@thePark is The Arc of NCV’s largest FREE community-wide event each year, featuring live entertainment, free t-shirts for kids, and activities for the whole family.
“We are grateful for the support of Culpeper County and all our community partners who make this event so successful each year," said Arc Board President Amy Hunter. "We expect this 6th Annual Arc@thePark to be our best yet!"
Arc@thePark Highlights include:
- FREE T-Shirt (to First 75 Youth)
- FREE KONA Ice (to First 200 Participants)
- FREE Door Prize Drawings
- FREE Interactive Karate Demonstration at 2:30 pm (Mt. Kim Karate)
- FREE Mini Horse Petting and Pictures (A Little Magic Mini Horses)
- FREE Barrel Train Rides
- FREE Entertainment by Jerry Hull and other local musicians
- FREE Kids’ ID’s (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
- FREE Face painting, corn hole, crafts and MORE!
In case of inclement weather, the rain date is May 21.
The Arc of NCV is hosting this event in partnership with Culpeper County Parks and Rec and Shooting Stars, an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. Other sponsors include the PATH Foundation, KASH Imprints, the CCHS Devil’s Depot, and the EVHS Storm Sellers. In addition, more than ten local nonprofit and government support agencies will host booths featuring resources for families of individuals with developmental disabilities.
The Arc of NCV is dedicated to building awareness, acceptance, and resources, enabling people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live connected and meaningful lives in the community.
