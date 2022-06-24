Karen Mosebrook makes Culpeper a little sweeter. As the owner of Sperryville Pike chocolate shop Cocoa Manna, she fills her shelves with delicious bean-to-bar chocolate and the hearts of local customers who suffer from having a sweet tooth.
“My chocolate has a story,” Mosebrook said. “It’s not just the bar you come in to buy.”
Mosebrook, 70, who originally hails from Southern California, has always loved chocolate. In fact, after moving to Pennsylvania nearly 30 years ago, she met her husband, George, while she worked at a chocolate shop and he worked at a nearby nursery.
“I do plants and chocolate, but what I really like to do is chocolate,” she said.
One day after relocating to Virginia to take over an existing nursery business, George introduced Mosebrook to choffee, a brewed hot chocolate alternative to coffee. It’s prepared similarly to the caffeinated drink, however, it is cocoa beans that are roasted, ground and steeped in a French press.
“Sourcing cocoa beans, especially at that time, was especially difficult and getting quality cocoa beans was even harder.”
After beginning to sell it herself. However, after realizing the process customers would need to go through in order to enjoy her product, Mosebrook made the jump to unadulterated chocolate bars in 2016.
“People can walk out of here and eat it,” she said. “It’s not like you have to home and brew it.”
With no formal training, Mosebrook got her education primarily online via videos that demonstrated the necessary processes to make chocolate from its cocoa bean source.
She ethically imports large quantities of cocoa beans from around the world such as Haiti and Uganda from local farmers, contributing to the stimulation of the area’s local economy.
All of her sources produce different flavors of cocoa, so she keeps each batch separate for maximum emphasis on their unique tastes. From start to finish, between roasting and grinding, it takes approximately a week to transform beans to wrapped bars.
Unlike other chocolate shops that sell truffles, Cocoa Manna bars are pure chocolate with the occasional inclusion such as dried raspberries or cherries.
“I make chocolate that I love,” she said. “I don’t know if anyone else likes it.”
Mosebrook’s shop, about six miles outside of town, is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
While she would like to enjoy the sweet smell of retirement, Mosebrook continues to let her mind and taste buds run wild with new flavors and combinations.
She makes caramel, honey and even lemon truffles for Valentine’s Day from the lemon she grows.
Even though she’s splitting her busy days between nursery and chocolate, it’s a sweet problem to have.
