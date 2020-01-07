Out of concern for the health and well-being of our patients, Novant Health UVA Health System is asking the community to keep visitors age 12 and under out of all acute care facilities, unless seeking treatment, due to the widespread outbreak of the flu virus throughout the area. Restrictions are effective beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and last until further notice.
Restrictions apply to the following Novant Health UVA Health System hospitals:
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center
“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions,” said Jon D'Souza, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. “Visitor restrictions protect our patients and reduce the likelihood that children who are visiting might encounter the flu.”
People who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restrictions. However, individuals age 13 and older who are experiencing runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also encouraged not to visit patients being treated at Novant Health UVA Health System facilities.
All visitors to any of these facilities should properly disinfect their hands by washing with soap and water or using sanitizing gel when entering and leaving the facilities in order to prevent the spread of the flu virus.
In the event of special circumstances, such as visiting a dying family member, children may be allowed access to hospital areas provided parents make these arrangements with the patient’s nurse.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides regularly updated information on flu activity at this web address: cdc.gov/flu/weekly/fluactivitysurv.htm.
