Despite being around for more than 15 years, the Culpeper Barracudas Swim Team continues to come together every year and create a place for local swimmers to thrive and achieve goals.
“It is a great family centered, fun swim team that the kids have the opportunity to really make lifelong friendships,” said Membership Director Jill Denham.
CBST is a summer recreational swim team that swims at the Country Club of Culpeper. CBST is a member of the Jefferson Swim League and competes on Wednesdays during the season against other league teams. The JSL comprises 17 teams, spanning from Culpeper to Charlottesville.
The team routinely has spots available for 100 swimmers, separated into three practice groups and in different lanes based upon ability.
“That keeps us with enough kids in each lane to the point that it's safe and the coaches can really keep an eye on each individual swimmer,” Denham said.
All swimmers, who are as young as 5-years-old and as old as 18, must be able to swim the length of the 25-yard pool in one stroke.
“We want these kids to feel comfortable in the water,” Denham said. “We don’t want them scared.”
Swimmers learn best techniques while challenging their abilities and improving their comfortability in the pool, she continued.
All of Denham’s six children currently swim or have swam with the Barracudas since joining the team in 2018. Despite her children’s interest in swimming, she played college volleyball while her husband played basketball.
Registration to join the team for this upcoming season, which runs from June 1 to July 30, is opening soon. Last year, the team had a waitlist of 15 swimmers, but were unable to accommodate them.
Swimmers come from homeschooled families, public and private schools.
The team is welcoming Matt Morgan as its new coach for the 2022 season. Morgan has previous experience coaching swimming.
At meets, swimmers compete in individual events as well as relays, which include four swimmers. Events range from a 25-yard freestyle up to a 100-yard breast or butterfly stroke.
“It's all going to be based on the kids’ skill level,” Denham said.
Practices occur four times a week in conjunction with weekly meets.
“It is an amazing opportunity for socialization,” she continued. “It’s getting kids doing things that are physically active.”
