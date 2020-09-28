Having three children diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, Elizabeth O’Reilly is no stranger to difficulties the disease presents.
She and five friends have joined together with hopes of finding a cure. They have raised about $60,000 since 2017, but it has not been easy.
Every year, they participate in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Xtreme Hike, a fundraising campaign that culminates in a marathon-length hike through challenging terrain including hills, mud and rivers.
The local fundraising group - consisting of O’Reilly, Rebecca Bell, Kelly Burton, Jane DuFrane, Katherine Ayers and Margaret Thompson - call their team the “SleepHikers” because the challenging annual hike begins at 2 a.m. and takes 16 hours. Leading up to the marathon, they hold five practice hikes ranging between 6-20 miles.
While O’Reilly said the hikes are draining and make for an emotional weekend, it is a gratifying event and “it’s worth it.”
Burton agreed, saying it is “incredibly rewarding.” Recalling the first marathon, she remembers thinking “‘I don’t know who I let talk me into this’” and that she would not do it again. By the time they crossed the finish line, however, she said there was “no question” she would be back.
Although neither O’Reilly or her husband have Cystic Fibrosis, all three of their children - Aly, 20, Maddie, 22, and Killian, 17 - have been diagnosed.
From the pancreas to the lungs to the digestive system, O’Reilly explained that the disease affects the whole body. Every day, she said her children must put on a vibrating vest for “chest therapy,” undergo two 30-minute nebulizer treatments and swallow up to 90 pills.
There is hope, however, as the average lifespan of those with the diseases has increased from 20 to 45 in two decades.
Last year, O’Reilly said a new ray of hope arrived with the release of the Trikafta drug, which has significantly improved her children’s lives. Since taking the drug, one of her children has not made what were once routine monthly hospital trips for sinus infections.
Since there are 700 genetic mutations of Cystic Fibrosis, however, she explained that not everyone can take the drug.
Bell noted that Trikafta became available shortly after last year’s hike and “everyone was really excited that we could actually see the results of this money that we’ve been raising.” She added that the ultimate goal, however, is “to make CF, which stands for Cystic Fibrosis to stand for Cure Found.”
This year, the SleepHikers set their fundraising record with nearly $30,000, more than double the amount raised by any of the other 20 teams participating in Virginia. That was done through donations from family and friends, but Bell explained that the group may seek future sponsors.
Every team in the state usually participates together in the final marathon, but the COVID-19 pandemic means each team will design separate routes and hike alone. So, Bell said The SleepHikers are planning an Oct. 3 “urban hike” through Culpeper. To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2y7rjd3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.