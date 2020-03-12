Arnold, master story teller, shares historical story

On Friday, Feb. 21, Sheila Arnold addressed a diverse audience for a free event at the Culpeper County Library.
Each year, Arnold relays a true story about the lives of slaves and free blacks hundreds of years ago. She researches each tale using books written and saved over time. This year her discussion was “Left behind.”
Arnold relates what happened in the past to what is happening today. She started her story talking about people crossing our borders to seek a better life. They risk many hardships and also leave behind almost everything they own.
Audience members were tasked to picture leaving Culpeper immediately to move to Rhode Island. They would be given no time to return to their homes to gather anything, just leave. She asked them to tell her what they left behind. Family, pets, medicine, jobs, valuables, mementos, clothes, books, and school were just some of the most important things that were mentioned.
Through song and narration, Arnold discussed how difficult it was for slaves to reach freedom. Some of them had heard stories about the Underground Railroad, but they did not know how to find it. If they were lucky enough to get help, they might make their way to New York City. William Still interviewed escapees when they reached New York.
He kept records of the date, their name, their previous owners, and their new name if they changed their identity. Many slaves chose the last name of their first owner. Knowing this historical information was extremely important, William Still risked being sent to jail or being killed to save his ledger. Over the years, family members were able to find their brothers and sisters because of this book.
After the freed slaves learned to read and write, they sent letters to find out about their families living in the South. Other letters were written for them and mailed to the families, or to plantation owners. They requested information and frequently they asked if their clothing could be sent to them, possibly because that was all they ever owned.
Arnold asked the audience to talk about the list of what they couldn’t take with them and how that loss would affect their lives. They were asked to always remember how difficult it was and still is, to leave everything to strive for a better life for themselves and their families. She hoped this would lead to better communication and understanding of immigrants.
After the presentation, Arnold answered questions and talked to attendees. Several people took pictures of the old books she used for her research. Arnold promised she would come back to Culpeper if asked, so she can share more of her historical stories.
This event was sponsored by the “Friends of the Library.”
