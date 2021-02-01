Merchandise at Quail-at-the-Wood spans space and time with objects for sale ranging from a 100 million-year-old fossil to far-east antiques.
To the best of her ability, shop owner Sarah Hays likes to focus on early 19th century and 18th century Virginia furniture. Since that is not always easy to find, the shelves contain a multitude of varying objects.
The shop’s merchandise, which Hays described as “real antiques,” includes old technology such as the first Hamilton Beach mixer, early microscopes and surveying instruments.
There are oriental artifacts, which Hays acquired an affinity for after living in the far east. Civil War artifacts, which are mostly Confederate items due to market demand, are also available.
There is a 100 million-year-old fossil, plains Native American artifacts and Canadian Inuit antiques. Other items available include Georg Jenson jewelry, nautical equipment such as compasses, old tools and much more.
Then there are what Hays described as “curious things,” such as a large plastic crow and old signage.
“It depends on what I come across,” Hays said of what a shopper may find in the store.
Prices at the store, located at 205 N. Main St., range from several dollars to several thousand dollars. Layaway is available and all forms of payment are accepted.
