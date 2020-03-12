Following are the county police reports from Feb. 26-March 1. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency listed and do not imply guilt, however are the charge place by the CCSO.
Feb. 26
Zelaya Alberto Juan Benavides, 49, 300 block Elmwood Drive, Culpeper, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Cory Alan Manuel, 32, 11000 block Rayborn Creek Drive, Manassas, failure to appear.
Feb. 27
Karen Faye Baruch, 57, 13000 block Kellys Ford Road, Elkwood, contempt of court.
Shaylah Michelle Porter, 24, 1000 block Mitchell Road, Rapidan, revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Feb. 28
Shah Edward Lightfoot, 24, 13000 block Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper, driving with suspended or revoked license and disorderly conduct.
Thurston Shane Steinburg, 44, 13000 block Eggbornsville Road, Culpeper, assault and battery on family member.
Lorea Milton Gray, 32, 4100 block Lillards Ford Road, Brightwood, driving with suspended or revoked license.
Feb. 29
Michael A. Kilby, 49, 500 block Duet Road, Madison, driving with suspended or revoked license and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Dewayne Minifield, 41, 9000 block Carver School Lane, Rapidan, driving after forfeiture of license.
Renaldo Nehemiah Waters, 40, 100 block Blakeys Frye Lane, Madison, possession of marijuana.
Perry Cardell Jackson, 33, 2100 block Cottonwood Lane, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
March 1
Andrea Taylor Bragg, 25, 1000 block Dulin Drive, Amissville, reckless driving-improper brakes and expired rejection decal.
