Following are the police reports from March 2-7. Reports are provided by the law enforcement agency listed and do not imply guilt, however are the charges placed by the police department.
March 2
Nancy Marie Cooper, 43, 500 block N. West Street, Culpeper, possession of controlled substances.
Timothy Craig Lacy, 55, 6000 block Waterford Road, Rixeyville, grand larceny.
March 3
Early D. Johnson, 51, 9400 block Old Green Mountain Road, Esmont, possession of marijuana.
Bryon Chad Deandre, 28, 11000 block Scott Circle, Bealeton, possession of marijuana.
Antonio Lawaron Vines Jr., 30, 1700 block Lambert Circle, Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
March 4
Joseph Richard Checklick, 38, 14000 block Chesterfield Lane, Culpeper, drunk in public with profane language.
Joseph Salazar, 29, 800 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, three counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Arthur J. Chasse III, 51, 18000 block Monitor Road, Culpeper, three counts of possession of controlled substances.
Britnie Elisabeth Marie Collins, 25, 400 block Briscoe St., Culpeper, possession of marijuana.
Antonio Jashad Sheppard Marshall, 30, 9400 block Springs Road, Warrenton, trespass after being forbidden to do so and possession of marijuana.
March 5
Donald Ray Nelson, 65, 600 block E. Spencer Street, Culpeper, revocation of pretrial.
Jamie Teresa Nichols, 36, 500 block W. Scanlon Street, Culpeper, petit larceny.
Davon Tyrell Raeshawn, 20, homeless, Culpeper, sentence to community-based corrections program or facility.
March 6
Idaettae Marie Lambert, 35, 300 block Third Street, Culpeper, three counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
March 7
Latoya Darvia Ayer, 38, 3100 block N. Richhardt, Indianapolis, Indiana, drunk in public with profane language.
Cathy D. Nixon, 38, 1000 block Pennsylvania Avenue, Glen Allen, assault and battery on police or firefighter.
Alan Rawlings Bowling, 52, 200 block Logtrac Road, Stanardsville, driving under the influence of alcohol and intentional damage to monument under $1,000.
