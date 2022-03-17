While the conflict in Ukraine may seem like a half a world away for some, for Lake Anna resident Kateryna Smith, she’s watching her home country be destroyed from afar.
Born and raised in Novyi Buh, a southern city with a population of approximately 12,000, Smith put her hobby as a painter to work as she tries to raise much needed money for not only the family she has that still lives there but also her whole community.
“My parents always taught me to love my country,” she said.
It was only three years ago, though, that Smith picked up a brush.
“I never painted ever in my life,” she said.
Although regularly working with oil paints, Smith switched to acrylic when she began to make Ukrainian-themed and other paintings to sell to send money back to her loved ones.
In Smith’s honor, local artists gathered pieces to sell in order to donate money to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Mineral-based restaurant Callie Opie hosted the event called The Sunflowers for Peace Art Fundraiser where $5,420 was donated via sales to help people in Ukraine with medical and humanitarian relief.
Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, have become a symbol of the war.
The symbol arose out of a viral video of a woman in Ukraine confronting Russian soldiers. She told them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so flowers can grow after they die.
To donate to Smith’s hometown, go online to https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8I5XA1JCCC or buy her paintings online at https://www.facebook.com/KaterynasOilPaintings/.
In a local effort to raise money directly for Smith’s hometown, she is also selling paintings at The Vintage Nest in Culpeper.
“When the tragic events started occurring in Ukraine I reached out to Kateryna to see how I could help,” said owner Bonnie Shank, who noted her paintings have been sold at the shop for a year.
In the first week, $650 was raised.
“We will continue to feature her paintings and other select artisans products for sale with all proceeds going to Ukraine,” Shank continued.
Culpeper Times will be donating a portion of the proceeds accumulated through advertising sales through a “Support Ukraine” section to The Salvation Army for its continued relief efforts.
After earning her teaching and law degrees in Ukraine, Smith moved to the United States 11 years ago after marrying her husband. After moving eight times, the pair and their two children settled in Virginia for his job at Quantico.
Smith remembered the night Russia began its invasion into Ukraine because she sat with a local women’s group while Russian troops began to cross the border. Smith remembered a member of the group repeatedly asking her how her parents were doing.
“When this sudden war hit in Feb. 24 when Russia attacked, nobody did not expect it,” Smith said. “I know there was talk in the media for the last two months, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ but I was very optimistic.”
During the early morning of Feb. 24 Ukraine time, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he referred to as a “special military operation.” He claimed the Russian military sought to rid out the “demilitarization and denazification” that permeated the country.
Since the invasion, over 2 million people have fled the country of 40 million. According to the UN Human Rights office, at least 636 civilians have died, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby after the maternity hospital in Mariupol she was in was bombed as well as a veteran videographer and a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist both working for Fox News were killed after their vehicle came under fire outside of Kyiv.
Although Smith’s family has not seen any destruction in their own neighborhood, Smith refers to the area as a “hot spot,” as a nearby city’s downtown has been completely destroyed. Also, since they live in such close proximity to Crimea, Smith’s parents often hear planes and helicopters overhead, prompting them to hide in their cellar.
Russia has shut down the internet in her hometown, Smith said, so staying in touch with her family has been difficult.
When she spoke to them recently, they told her they had packed their things and would try to leave for the western border with Poland.
Smith explained her parents do not intend to leave Ukraine due to Smith’s younger brother who must stay in the country due to Martial Law, citing all men ages 18 to 60-years-old must stay in Ukraine.
Her mother won’t leave her brother behind, she continued.
As her parents don’t have a car to drive, they must take a train to western Ukraine. First, however, they need to travel to the train station, which is about 100 miles away. A childhood friend, Smith said, is attempting to arrange a car to transport her parents to the station.
Since the town is so small in comparison to the capital Kyiv and second largest city Kharkov, Smith said it's up to community members to defend themselves by setting up block posts in the streets with tires and sand bags.
“Territorial defense is farmers, local small business owners, photographers, correspondents,” Smith explained. “Everyone is doing what they can.”
Residents stand guard in 12 hour shifts before switching. Others help in different ways like cooking meals for those who work to defend the town.
All of the money Smith gathers goes directly to these people.
“It’s small money here, but it’s big money in Ukraine.”
Grocery stores are open but the food deliveries come every five days and usually fly off the shelves.
Although helpful, Smith said, larger organizations such as the Red Cross don’t necessarily visit small villages like her hometown.
“I’m happy that the money will help someone but at the same time, in little towns like where my parents live, they don’t get any help.”
“I’m the patriot of my little town and I want somewhere to come back to one day,” Smith said tearfully. “As much as I can, I will help my town.”
Reflecting on the relationship between Ukraine and Russia prior to the invasion, Smith said, Ukrainians viewed Russia as a proverbial “big brother,” as residents moved to Moscow for better, high paying jobs.
Now, though, Smith said, opinions have changed.
“Ukraine needs to close the sky,” she emphasized. “They can’t beat us on the ground, so they throw bombs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.