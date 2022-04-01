Following a two year hiatus, a Culpeper businessman is raising money to help fight cancer by joining in a charity bicycle ride from Baltimore to Key West next month.
“I’m excited about it,” said Gary Walker, owner of Gary’s Ace Hardware. “I’ve stayed in fairly good shape getting ready for it.”
The Ulman Foundation Key to Keys will take place from April 23-30 where riders will bike from Baltimore to Key West, visiting cancer patients and facilities along the way.
Walker, 65, first found out about the ride in December 2019 while he sat with a friend scrolling through social media.
“I just thought it was something to do for a good cause,” he said. “If you have any age on you at all, you’ve been touched by it (cancer).”
Walker said he felt as though he wanted to make the trek in honor of his friend’s wife, who lost her battle with cancer.
Walker, who has been riding on and off for about 40 years, said the plan is to ride between 40-60 miles per day with the last day totaling 100 miles.
He’s ridden up to 50 miles in one day, but not eight days in a row, he added.
Riders have to raise a minimum of $4,500, but funds gathered by riders two years ago carried over.
Walker has raised $4,700 so far. He is in the top 10 highest fundraisers.
When he finally gets to the Keys, Walker intends to meet a friend and drive back to Culpeper but not before resting for a few days.
The Ulman Foundation creates a community of support for young adults, and their loved ones, who are impacted by cancer. According to the Foundation, Young adults (ages 15-39) face a variety of unique challenges with a cancer diagnosis including social isolation, fertility preservation, insurance concerns, delayed diagnosis and survivorship.
