Be A Culpeper Local Week happening now

The 2nd annual Be A Culpeper Local Week has Culpeper abuzz.
Hosted by the Culpeper County Department of Economic Development, Be A Culpeper Local Week is an exciting new event that makes shopping and supporting small businesses even more fun.
“Be A Culpeper Local Week is a celebration of small businesses and encourages residents and visitors alike to discover the diverse range of products and services offered by our homegrown entrepreneurs," Business Development Coordinator and creator of the event Winona Pritts.
The event which runs from Aug. 5-13 offers customers an array of activities, discounts, and special events, thanks to the more than 40 participating
businesses.
Customers can show their support for shopping locally by visiting some of their favorite businesses and discovering new ones. As customers make purchases or receive services at participating businesses, they can earn a sticker on their Be A Culpeper Local Week punch card. Earn five stickers and they’ll receive this year’s unique Choose Culpeper t-shirt.
Businesses will also be providing shoppers with reusable Be A Culpeper Local canvas totes, printed by Culpeper’s Kash Imprints.
Residents are encouraged to follow the Be A Culpeper Local Facebook page where the department will be sharing business spotlights throughout the week, highlighting each of the participating businesses.
“Be A Culpeper Local Week seeks to create a renewed sense of connection between consumers and the wealth of opportunities available right here in our backyard," Pritts said. “The Be A Culpeper Local program hopes to educate residents of the vital role played by local businesses in shaping our unique community identity and contributing to our economic growth.”
