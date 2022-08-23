Be A Culpeper Local Week successful

Residents and visitors alike participated in the inaugural Be A Culpeper Local Week, excited to show their support for Culpeper businesses and participate in the week's festivities.
“We’d like to say thank you to our dedicated businesses for participating in the first Be A Culpeper Local Week, and offering customers fun gifts and great promotions,” said Business Development Coordinator and administrator of the program Winona Pritts, “We'd like to thank all of our amazing residents and visitors for coming out to #ChooseCulpeper and support this event and show our businesses how much we appreciate them!"
A variety of Culpeper businesses participated in the event offering customers promotional discounts, free gifts with purchases and more. Retailer businesses distributed nearly 2,000 exclusive Be A Culpeper Local canvas totes free with purchases. Customers also earned limited edition #ChooseCulpeper t-shirts after making five purchases with participating businesses.
Culpeper County’s Economic Development Department, the host of the event, highlighted participating businesses throughout the week on their website and Facebook page. Customers were encouraged to share their experiences and favorite finds on social media using #ChooseCulpeper.
“Thank you for all your hard work. This was so much fun,” shared resident Dawn Brown. I loved the event and I love our town!”
“We could not have asked for a better turn out and we can't wait to welcome you all back again next year,” Pritts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.