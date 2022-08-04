Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen will be in our parade and available afterwards at the Fairgrounds to meet and greet everyone at The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair.
The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Anyone wishing to enter the parade can do so by contacting the parade chairman, JD Bailey at: bvfdparade1202@gmail.com.
Hannah Grau of Fredericksburg is Miss Virginia Teen USA 2022. She is a junior at Stafford High School. Her goal as Miss Virginia Teen USA is to get the youth of Virginia involved in Chalk About Positivity and make the world just a little bit kinder, one act at a time.
Kailee Horvath of Ashburn is Miss Virginia USA 2022. She is a full-time student at Marymount University, pursuing a degree in nursing. Her goal as Miss Virginia USA is to share her story in the hopes of encouraging others to follow their dreams and overcome adversities.
Tim Smith will be one of the parade’s grand marshals and will also be available to meet and greet.
This is a fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS first responder service to the community, but it also serves as a way of giving something back to the community.
The hours of the fair are: Aug. 10-11 from 6-10 p.m., Aug. 12 from 6- 11 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. -midnight.
On the final day of the fair, the annual Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull will begin at 10 a.m.
Cole Shows will once again be providing the midway with over 20 rides, games and food; including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy and candied apples.
The fire department auxiliary will have a food selection with hamburgers, hotdogs and barbecue. There will also be soft serve ice cream and kettle corn at the fair.
The Brandy Station Fairgrounds are located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. There is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty of free parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.