Despite being a beekeeper, bee educator and owner of La Bee da Loca, Felecia Chavez will add another feather to her hat by becoming a bee supplier as she opens another store later this month.
Operating under the same name, the new shop at 106 Waters Place in downtown Culpeper will solely sell beekeeping supplies. The closest supply shop, Chavez said, is in Shenandoah.
Although she has been beekeeping since a very early age, Chavez began working with the United Farm Workers when she was 13-years-old. In doing so, she witnessed the detrimental effects of pesticides to people, food, birds, bees and ultimately, the earth. Her desire to educate people grew strong and her vision for La Bee da Loca was born.
“We need to educate people that without bees, our lives would be directly impacted,” Chavez wrote on her website www.labeedaloca.com.
Near the end of her over 30 years with the American Red Cross - where she served on three tours in Iraq and four in Afghanistan - Chavez shared the idea of opening a bee shop with her sister.
“She pushed me to do this because she said, ‘I’m tired of praying for your safe return every time you deploy,’” Chavez recalled.
“That was my last deployment. I opened the shop just a few months after, in 2015, but she never got to see it come to fruition. She was my constant supporter.”
Chavez’s first shop, which can be found at 236 East Davis St., has everything from honey to candles to shirts.
“Some people say, I’m a little too passionate and they are 100% correct.”
The second floor boasts a live indoor observation hive to provide visitors with an informative display about beehive culture. The hive, Chavez said, is the heart and soul of the shop.
“It’s not just a hobby. It’s a lot of work,” she continued. “We need to help take care of them. They know how to take care of themselves; we are just providing the essence of a good livelihood.”
While visiting La Bee da Loca recently, Mandie Sayers wandered upstairs to see the hive.
“It’s awesome,” she said.
As a Culpeper local and returning visitor of the shop, she said, “It’s always fun to check out what they’re up to.”
Chavez hosted two beginner beekeeping classes in January and has another scheduled for February 12 and 13 from 10-5 p.m. Three pound Italian bee packages are available to order until the end of February. Both classes and bee packages can be ordered on her website.
Chavez plans to host a field day at a bee yard this spring, so beekeepers of all levels can get into the hive and see what all the buzz is about.
“It takes a special person to be a beekeeper,” she said. “We are looking for more of those.”
