Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, strives to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare to the Culpeper community from a team of talented medical professionals. Here you can get to know one of our providers, Dr. Craig Reigel.
How long have you been practicing medicine?
Over 25 years.
What is your background?
I earned my master’s degree in physiology from Temple University and my medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania. I then completed an orthopedic residency at Allegheny General Hospital before pursuing a fellowship focused on sports medicine from Thomas Jefferson University. In the time since then, I’ve worked in private practice in the Philadelphia area and in Virginia, and treated athletes from the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
What made you pursue a specialty in orthopedics?
It’s fairly common for patients to be inspired to become doctors, and that’s what happened to me when I had knee surgery back in college. Orthopedics was an intriguing profession and I was curious about how the doctors performed my procedure. I kept my mind open to other specialties, but ultimately I was drawn back to orthopedics.
What attracted you to UVA Orthopedics, a department of Culpeper Medical Center?
I started practicing in Philadelphia but was looking for a change. The Culpeper area and UVA Orthopedics were both great fits for my lifestyle and professional goals. Working for a large, hospital-based practice is new to me, but I was attracted to the resources and opportunities it would give me to try new procedures.
What specific conditions and injuries do you treat?
I am board-certified in orthopedic surgery and focus mostly on sports medicine. The procedures I do most often are rotator cuff repairs and knee and hip replacements.
What do you want readers to know about hip and knee replacements?
There’s no “right age” to pursue a hip or knee replacement. Patients need to know themselves and recognize when their pain levels are out of control, and I urge younger people to wait as long as they can before pursuing a replacement. I encourage older patients to be checked medically to ensure they are healthy enough for the surgery.
Is there a particular patient experience that stands out to you?
The most rewarding part of my job is offering a solution to a problem that, if untreated, could limit a person’s options. I remember seeing a young athlete who had a bad injury that could have been career-ending and how I was able to prevent that outcome and help them get back to their preinjury performance levels.
What are you most passionate about as a provider?
I’m passionate about keeping people active at any age. An active lifestyle is one of the greatest defenses against obesity, joint problems and other health concerns, so I do whatever I can to encourage patients to move.
What are your hopes for the future of orthopedics?
We’ve got a good grasp on joint replacements as far as the materials to use and geometry for the best fits, but we’ve yet to see much advancement in the longevity of joint replacements. We still have a lot to learn about biology and implants, including how to keep joint surfaces from wearing out or getting joint injuries to heal better with a lower risk of reinjury.
What would your patients be surprised to learn about you?
I’m a big believer in practicing what I preach, so I try to stay very active and enjoy hiking and mountain biking.
For more information about UVA Orthopedics, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, please visit novanthealthuva.org/clinic-locations/uva-orthopedics.
