Culpeper Medical Center, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, strives to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare to the Culpeper community from a team of talented medical professionals. Here you can get to know one of our providers, Dr. Armin Harandi.
How long have you been practicing medicine?
I have been practicing for over 15 years.
What is your background?
I grew up in Iran and earned my medical degree from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran. I then moved to the U.S. to do a joint replacement fellowship at University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville followed by a sports medicine fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I practiced orthopedics in Michigan for a few years but moved back to Virginia when a position opened with UVA Orthopedics.
What made you pursue a specialty in orthopedics?
My father is also an orthopedic surgeon, so I grew up listening to him discuss cases and conditions that really intrigued me. I pursued medicine and orthopedics largely because of him.
What attracted you to UVA Orthopedics, a department of Culpeper Medical Center?
When I did my joint replacement fellowship at UVA in 2009, I liked the culture and camaraderie of the orthopedic group. When the practice had an opening, I decided to join.
What specific conditions and injuries do you treat?
Joint replacement surgeries are a big part of our practice and we see a lot of patients with hip and knee arthritis. We also treat fractures, sports-related injuries, including ACL tears and meniscus tears, as well as shoulder injuries, such as rotator cuff tears.
What do you want readers to know about hip and knee replacements?
These surgeries are impressive in how they can improve so many aspects of a patient’s life. Their pain is removed and their mobility improves, which can help improve other health conditions and mitigate some health risks.
Is there a particular patient experience that stands out to you?
One of the first patients I saw at UVA Orthopedics had avascular necrosis of the hip, an extremely painful condition where the bone deteriorates. She had gone undiagnosed for years and was actually misdiagnosed with a spine condition that she underwent surgery for, which of course didn’t resolve the problem. I’ll always remember the joy in her eyes after we’d accurately diagnosed her and performed a total hip replacement.
What are you most passionate about as a provider?
I’m a perfectionist, so I’m passionate about creating perfect results every single time. We do hundreds of similar surgeries, but I look at every one of those as a unique case.
What are your hopes for the future of orthopedics?
I am hopeful for more progress in the field of tissue engineering. We are years away from getting to those goals, but it would be a huge advancement to someday be able to use tissue-engineered cartilage and bone instead of metal in total hip and knee replacements.
What would people be surprised to learn about orthopedics?
Patients are often surprised to learn about the tools and materials that we use in orthopedics, such as drills and power saws. They’re surprised that we use tools that look similar to ones they have around the house.
For more information about UVA Orthopedics, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, please visit novanthealthuva.org/clinic-locations/uva-orthopedics.
